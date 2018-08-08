Argentum Hits 1-Day Volume of $578.00 (ARG)

Argentum (CURRENCY:ARG) traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. One Argentum coin can currently be bought for $0.0382 or 0.00000588 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, Argentum has traded down 32.7% against the U.S. dollar. Argentum has a total market capitalization of $380,516.00 and $578.00 worth of Argentum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00039488 BTC.

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000346 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000019 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Argentum (ARG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on June 11th, 2011. Argentum’s total supply is 9,972,916 coins. Argentum’s official website is www.argentum.io . Argentum’s official Twitter account is @Argentum_ARG . The official message board for Argentum is cryptocointalk.com/topic/50052-argentum-arg . The Reddit community for Argentum is /r/argentumproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Argentum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argentum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argentum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Argentum using one of the exchanges listed above.

