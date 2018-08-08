Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARNA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $930,000.00

Wall Street analysts forecast that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) will post sales of $930,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Arena Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $860,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.00 million. Arena Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $6.49 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 85.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Arena Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $7.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.33 million to $12.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $7.42 million per share, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $14.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Arena Pharmaceuticals.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.12). Arena Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 321.04% and a negative return on equity of 34.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.90) earnings per share. Arena Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine lowered Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Arena Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $635,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,936,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 11,001 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 112.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 185,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,284,000 after purchasing an additional 97,934 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 401,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,498,000 after purchasing an additional 16,880 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARNA traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.77. The stock had a trading volume of 10,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,292. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $20.02 and a 52 week high of $50.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 15.28 and a current ratio of 15.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 1.51.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel small molecule drugs for various therapeutic areas in the United States and Switzerland. Its proprietary investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod that is in Phase II trials for treating immune and inflammatory conditions with primary focus on ulcerative colitis and hepatic conditions, as well as for primary biliary cholangitis and pyoderma gangrenosum; and APD371, which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of pain associated with Crohn's disease.

