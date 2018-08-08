Arch Capital Group (ACGL) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

ACGL has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a hold rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Arch Capital Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.33.

ACGL stock opened at $30.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.69. Arch Capital Group has a one year low of $25.71 and a one year high of $34.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 6.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. analysts predict that Arch Capital Group will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Rippert sold 6,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total value of $499,029.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,708,590.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Donald Lyons sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total transaction of $940,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,108 shares of company stock valued at $1,600,417 over the last ninety days. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 18,715.6% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 192,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,098,000 after buying an additional 191,648 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 106.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 266,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,054,000 after buying an additional 137,336 shares during the period. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $335,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,424,000 after buying an additional 18,908 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 544.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 98,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,611,000 after buying an additional 83,353 shares during the period. 28.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

