Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Raises Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF (SLY)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SLY. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 36,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 18,156 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF by 171.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 37,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 36,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 10,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SLY stock opened at $75.61 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF has a one year low of $58.61 and a one year high of $75.95.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

