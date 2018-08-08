AquaVenture (WAAS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

AquaVenture (NYSE:WAAS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $34.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.64 million. AquaVenture had a negative net margin of 20.87% and a negative return on equity of 7.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share.

AquaVenture stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,275. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.84 million, a P/E ratio of -16.87 and a beta of 1.00. AquaVenture has a 1 year low of $10.87 and a 1 year high of $17.70. The company has a quick ratio of 6.25, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

WAAS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity set a $23.00 target price on shares of AquaVenture and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AquaVenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of AquaVenture in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of AquaVenture in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of AquaVenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. AquaVenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.29.

AquaVenture Holdings Limited provides water-as-a-service solutions in North America, the Caribbean, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Seven Seas Water and Quench. It offers desalination and wastewater treatment solutions for governmental, municipal, industrial, and hospitality customers; and point-of-use filtered water systems and related services to approximately 40,000 institutional and commercial customers.

