Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI) Downgraded by Needham & Company LLC to Buy

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) was downgraded by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

AAOI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Monday, June 11th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.69.

Applied Optoelectronics opened at $37.23 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Applied Optoelectronics has a 1 year low of $22.54 and a 1 year high of $74.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $771.80 million, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.46.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.30. Applied Optoelectronics had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 20.82%. The firm had revenue of $87.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.29 million. analysts forecast that Applied Optoelectronics will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Stefan J. Murry sold 3,000 shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $132,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,995,503.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 1st quarter worth $143,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 9,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.56% of the company’s stock.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to Internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

