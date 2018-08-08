Apple Inc. (AAPL) Shares Sold by Vivaldi Capital Management LLC

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,410 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 644 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1.8% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,610,272 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,290,212,000 after acquiring an additional 347,970 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 15,977,515 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,680,707,000 after acquiring an additional 136,478 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,064,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,359,720,000 after acquiring an additional 60,860 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,206,974 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,896,556,000 after acquiring an additional 318,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,623,285 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,574,905,000 after acquiring an additional 139,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $203.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.46.

In other news, insider Luca Maestri sold 4,769 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.54, for a total transaction of $903,916.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,044 shares in the company, valued at $12,897,059.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 15,653 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.94, for a total transaction of $2,988,783.82. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 147,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,224,559.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 99,857 shares of company stock valued at $19,222,507 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $207.11 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.16 and a 1-year high of $209.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,022.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.16.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.16. Apple had a net margin of 21.98% and a return on equity of 43.50%. The firm had revenue of $53.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.70%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 1st that allows the company to buyback $100.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers to consumers, and small and mid-sized businesses; and education, enterprise, and government customers worldwide. The company also sells related software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications.

Further Reading: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.