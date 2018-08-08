Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. B. Riley set a $20.00 target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Apple Hospitality REIT has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE APLE opened at $17.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 1-year low of $16.72 and a 1-year high of $20.19.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $344.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.27 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 15.30%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 68.97%.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, insider Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.52 per share, for a total transaction of $92,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APLE. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 213.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 293,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,758,000 after buying an additional 199,947 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $1,033,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,294,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,889,000 after buying an additional 1,400,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.35% of the company’s stock.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 242 hotels with more than 30,700 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

