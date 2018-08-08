Apollo Global Management LLC Class A (APO) Insider Joshua Harris Sells 30,381 Shares of Stock

Apollo Global Management LLC Class A (NYSE:APO) insider Joshua Harris sold 30,381 shares of Apollo Global Management LLC Class A stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total value of $1,071,841.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Apollo Global Management LLC Class A stock opened at $35.91 on Wednesday. Apollo Global Management LLC Class A has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $37.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Get Apollo Global Management LLC Class A alerts:

Apollo Global Management LLC Class A (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.27). Apollo Global Management LLC Class A had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $449.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Apollo Global Management LLC Class A will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management LLC Class A’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Apollo Global Management LLC Class A’s payout ratio is currently 42.58%.

APO has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management LLC Class A in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Apollo Global Management LLC Class A in a research report on Monday, May 21st. ValuEngine raised Apollo Global Management LLC Class A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Global Management LLC Class A from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management LLC Class A from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.10.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management LLC Class A by 6.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management LLC Class A by 11.6% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 16,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management LLC Class A by 6.7% during the first quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 27,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management LLC Class A by 4.8% in the first quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 47,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management LLC Class A by 28.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apollo Global Management LLC Class A

Apollo Global Management LLC is a global alternative investment manager, which provides private equity, credit-oriented capital markets, and real estate. The company raises, invests and manages funds on pension and endowment funds as well as other institutional and individual investors. It operates through three business segments: Private Equity, Credit, and Real Estate.

Read More: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management LLC Class A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management LLC Class A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.