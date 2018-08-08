Aperio Group LLC Trims Position in Edison International (EIX)

Aperio Group LLC lessened its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 198,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,977 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $12,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International in the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International in the first quarter valued at about $152,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 15,304.3% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 176,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 175,540 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 416.1% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 2,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Argus raised their price target on shares of Edison International to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Edison International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.06.

Edison International opened at $67.53 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . The company has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Edison International has a 1-year low of $57.63 and a 1-year high of $83.38.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 29th. Edison International’s payout ratio is 53.78%.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.