Aperio Group LLC Sells 5,961 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK)

Aperio Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,961 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.07% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $13,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 83.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SWK opened at $145.00 on Tuesday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.56 and a 1-year high of $176.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.01.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.54. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is 33.83%.

SWK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $178.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Northcoast Research set a $182.00 price objective on Stanley Black & Decker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “$138.69” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.07.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides tools and storage, engineered fastening and infrastructure, and security solutions worldwide. The company's Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders, as well as pneumatic tools and fasteners, including nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; and consumer products, such as lawn and garden products comprising hedge and string trimmers, lawn mowers, and edgers and related accessories, as well as home products, such as hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances.

