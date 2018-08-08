Aperio Group LLC Sells 55,586 Shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (BUD)

Aperio Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 144,916 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 55,586 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev were worth $14,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 23,369 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,601 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,447 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 167,614 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $16,889,000 after purchasing an additional 8,040 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 13,896 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. 5.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev opened at $99.98 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a 52-week low of $91.70 and a 52-week high of $126.50. The company has a market capitalization of $170.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.97.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). Anheuser Busch Inbev had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The business had revenue of $14.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Anheuser Busch Inbev’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Anheuser Busch Inbev NV will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BUD shares. Bank of America lowered Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $122.00 price objective on Anheuser Busch Inbev and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. HSBC upgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $127.00 price objective on Anheuser Busch Inbev and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.04.

About Anheuser Busch Inbev

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Chernigivske, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Klinskoye, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, Sibirskaya Korona, and Skol.

