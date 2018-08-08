Aperio Group LLC Raises Position in Ciena Co. (CIEN)

Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 419.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 442,590 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 357,326 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $11,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CIEN. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 36,042.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,046 shares in the last quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the second quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000.

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $218,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $51,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,162 shares of company stock valued at $1,767,684 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Ciena in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $31.00 to $31.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Ciena has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.35.

CIEN opened at $25.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Ciena Co. has a 52 week low of $19.40 and a 52 week high of $27.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.31.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.07). Ciena had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 26.69%. The business had revenue of $730.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Ciena’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Ciena Profile

Ciena Corporation provides hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of voice, video, and data traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

