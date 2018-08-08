Aperio Group LLC Has $11.04 Million Holdings in Bancolombia SA (CIB)

Aperio Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Bancolombia SA (NYSE:CIB) by 2.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 231,028 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,799 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Bancolombia were worth $11,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CIB. Genesis Asset Managers LLP grew its position in shares of Bancolombia by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Genesis Asset Managers LLP now owns 1,752,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,719,000 after purchasing an additional 714,062 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Bancolombia by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 903,107 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,949,000 after purchasing an additional 455,914 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bancolombia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,042,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Bancolombia by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 811,943 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,118,000 after purchasing an additional 323,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC grew its position in shares of Bancolombia by 170.1% during the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 347,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,619,000 after purchasing an additional 219,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.73% of the company’s stock.

Bancolombia opened at $45.76 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.49. Bancolombia SA has a 1 year low of $36.38 and a 1 year high of $51.38.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 10.59%. equities analysts expect that Bancolombia SA will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bancolombia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Santander upgraded shares of Bancolombia from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.67.

Bancolombia Profile

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. The company operates in nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All Other.

