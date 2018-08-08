Aperio Group LLC Boosts Position in Centurylink Inc (CTL)

Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 760,565 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233,227 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Centurylink worth $14,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CTL. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 13.9% during the first quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 105,861,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,739,303,000 after purchasing an additional 12,957,184 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Centurylink during the first quarter worth approximately $40,751,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 44.8% during the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 6,122,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,921 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 1,699.3% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,830,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,922 shares during the period. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centurylink during the first quarter worth approximately $16,992,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Centurylink alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on CTL. ValuEngine cut shares of Centurylink from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Centurylink from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Macquarie cut shares of Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.61 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Centurylink in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Centurylink from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of Centurylink opened at $18.70 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com . The company has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -13.52 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Centurylink Inc has a twelve month low of $13.16 and a twelve month high of $22.64.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. Centurylink had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 4.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. analysts predict that Centurylink Inc will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Centurylink news, Director Steven T. Clontz acquired 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.44 per share, with a total value of $797,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 162,019 shares in the company, valued at $3,149,649.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Centurylink Company Profile

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The company offers virtual private network data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol services; CenturyLink Prism TV that allows customers to watch television or cable channels and record up to four shows on one home digital video recorder; and Vyvx, which provides audio and video feeds over fiber or satellite for broadcast and production customers, as well as satellite digital television services.

Recommended Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL).

Receive News & Ratings for Centurylink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centurylink and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.