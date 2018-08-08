Apache (APA) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

Apache (NYSE:APA) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also commented on APA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apache from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Apache in a report on Thursday, July 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group increased their target price on Apache to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen set a $48.00 target price on Apache and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $46.00 target price on Apache and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Apache currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.47.

Apache traded down $0.25, hitting $46.13, during trading hours on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,365,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,385,936. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a PE ratio of 192.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Apache has a 52-week low of $33.60 and a 52-week high of $49.59.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Apache had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 12.57%. equities analysts anticipate that Apache will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John E. Lowe acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.35 per share, for a total transaction of $95,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apache by 575.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Apache during the first quarter worth about $135,000. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apache during the first quarter worth about $158,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apache during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apache during the second quarter worth about $209,000.

Apache Company Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

