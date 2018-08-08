AO World (AO) Receives “Hold” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their hold rating on shares of AO World (LON:AO) in a report issued on Friday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Shore Capital reissued a sell rating on shares of AO World in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.24) price objective on shares of AO World in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. AO World currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 160 ($2.07).

AO World opened at GBX 144.20 ($1.87) on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. AO World has a 52 week low of GBX 98 ($1.27) and a 52 week high of GBX 154.40 ($2.00).

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances and consumer electronics in the United Kingdom, Germany, and the Netherlands. It also provides logistics and transport services; and ancillary services, such as delivery, connection and disconnection, product protection plan commission, recycling, strategic marketing income, and third-party logistics services, as well as engages in the investment activities.

