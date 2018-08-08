ANSYS (ANSS) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ANSS. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ANSYS from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANSYS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated a hold rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of ANSYS from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $164.73.

NASDAQ ANSS traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $172.03. The stock had a trading volume of 8,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,800. ANSYS has a 1 year low of $119.20 and a 1 year high of $184.95. The firm has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.78 and a beta of 0.96.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.25. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $308.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that ANSYS will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James E. Cashman III sold 40,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.76, for a total transaction of $6,591,995.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Thurk sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.19, for a total transaction of $595,665.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,465 shares of company stock valued at $7,801,088. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,741 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,435,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,945 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,351,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 59,162 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,304,000 after buying an additional 8,435 shares during the period. 93.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

