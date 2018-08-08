ANSYS (ANSS) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ANSS. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ANSYS from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANSYS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated a hold rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of ANSYS from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $164.73.
NASDAQ ANSS traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $172.03. The stock had a trading volume of 8,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,800. ANSYS has a 1 year low of $119.20 and a 1 year high of $184.95. The firm has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.78 and a beta of 0.96.
In other news, Director James E. Cashman III sold 40,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.76, for a total transaction of $6,591,995.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Thurk sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.19, for a total transaction of $595,665.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,465 shares of company stock valued at $7,801,088. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,741 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,435,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,945 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,351,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 59,162 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,304,000 after buying an additional 8,435 shares during the period. 93.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About ANSYS
ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.
