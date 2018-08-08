ANSYS (ANSS) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.93-1.07 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $265-285 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $311.08 million.ANSYS also updated its FY18 guidance to $4.87-5.14 EPS.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on ANSYS from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on ANSYS in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised ANSYS from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reissued a hold rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ANSYS to $180.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $155.30.
NASDAQ ANSS opened at $172.78 on Wednesday. ANSYS has a 12 month low of $119.20 and a 12 month high of $184.95. The company has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.24 and a beta of 0.96.
In other news, Director Michael Thurk sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.19, for a total transaction of $595,665.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 3,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.30, for a total value of $613,428.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,465 shares of company stock worth $7,801,088 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
About ANSYS
ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.
