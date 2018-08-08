ANSYS (ANSS) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.93-1.07 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $265-285 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $311.08 million.ANSYS also updated its FY18 guidance to $4.87-5.14 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on ANSYS from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on ANSYS in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised ANSYS from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reissued a hold rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ANSYS to $180.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $155.30.

Get ANSYS alerts:

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $172.78 on Wednesday. ANSYS has a 12 month low of $119.20 and a 12 month high of $184.95. The company has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.24 and a beta of 0.96.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.25. ANSYS had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 24.92%. The company had revenue of $308.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that ANSYS will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Thurk sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.19, for a total transaction of $595,665.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 3,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.30, for a total value of $613,428.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,465 shares of company stock worth $7,801,088 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Further Reading: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.