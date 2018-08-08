ANRYZE (RYZ) Market Capitalization Hits $0.00

ANRYZE (CURRENCY:RYZ) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. In the last week, ANRYZE has traded up 23.1% against the US dollar. ANRYZE has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of ANRYZE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ANRYZE token can now be bought for $0.0057 or 0.00000074 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005316 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003191 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015818 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00009919 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000391 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00352875 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00190245 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000171 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00013399 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $511.70 or 0.08096864 BTC.

About ANRYZE

ANRYZE was first traded on June 15th, 2017. ANRYZE’s total supply is 112,500,000 tokens. ANRYZE’s official Twitter account is @anryze and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ANRYZE is anryze.com . The official message board for ANRYZE is medium.com/anryze

ANRYZE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

