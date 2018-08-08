Anika Therapeutics Inc to Post Q3 2018 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share, First Analysis Forecasts (ANIK)

Anika Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ANIK) – Equities research analysts at First Analysis upped their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Anika Therapeutics in a report issued on Thursday, August 2nd. First Analysis analyst now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.25. First Analysis has a “Equal Weight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. First Analysis also issued estimates for Anika Therapeutics’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $30.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.47 million. Anika Therapeutics had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Barrington Research cut shares of Anika Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.67.

Anika Therapeutics opened at $41.60 on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $602.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.86. Anika Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $28.54 and a 1 year high of $69.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANIK. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 1,172.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 492,602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,763,000 after purchasing an additional 453,902 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 344,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,029,000 after purchasing an additional 98,873 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 258,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,907,000 after purchasing an additional 74,311 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA lifted its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 82.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 128,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,120,000 after purchasing an additional 58,319 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,707,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,888,000 after purchasing an additional 40,115 shares during the period. 84.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anika Therapeutics Company Profile

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology.

