ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock (ANIP) Given a $74.00 Price Target by Cantor Fitzgerald Analysts

Cantor Fitzgerald set a $74.00 target price on ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock (NASDAQ:ANIP) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ANIP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity set a $82.00 target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock opened at $56.44 on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock has a one year low of $42.23 and a one year high of $74.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $767.09 million, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 2.78.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock (NASDAQ:ANIP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $47.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.70 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 27.16%. research analysts anticipate that ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Tracy Marshbanks sold 38,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total transaction of $2,383,249.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock in the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,252 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. 56.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States. It focuses on producing controlled substances, anti-cancer (oncolytics), hormones and steroids, and complex formulations. The company offers Erythromycin Ethylsuccinate to treat infections; Esterified Estrogen with Methyltestosterone for treating vasomotor symptoms of menopause; Etodolac to treat pain caused by osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and other conditions; Fenofibrate for treating hypercholesterolemia; Flecainide to treat arrhythmia; Fluvoxamine for treating obsessive-compulsive and social anxiety disorders; and hydrocortisone enema and cortenema to treat ulcerative colitis.

