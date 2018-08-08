ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock (ANIP) Given a $74.00 Price Target by Cantor Fitzgerald Analysts

Cantor Fitzgerald set a $74.00 target price on ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock (NASDAQ:ANIP) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ANIP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity set a $82.00 target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.00.
Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock opened at $56.44 on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock has a one year low of $42.23 and a one year high of $74.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $767.09 million, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 2.78.
In related news, Director Tracy Marshbanks sold 38,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total transaction of $2,383,249.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 33.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock in the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,252 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. 56.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock Company Profile
ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States. It focuses on producing controlled substances, anti-cancer (oncolytics), hormones and steroids, and complex formulations. The company offers Erythromycin Ethylsuccinate to treat infections; Esterified Estrogen with Methyltestosterone for treating vasomotor symptoms of menopause; Etodolac to treat pain caused by osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and other conditions; Fenofibrate for treating hypercholesterolemia; Flecainide to treat arrhythmia; Fluvoxamine for treating obsessive-compulsive and social anxiety disorders; and hydrocortisone enema and cortenema to treat ulcerative colitis.
