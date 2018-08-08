Anheuser Busch Inbev (BUD) Rating Increased to Buy at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BUD. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $122.00 price target on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $127.00 price target on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Anheuser Busch Inbev presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $123.04.

Anheuser Busch Inbev opened at $100.00 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a market cap of $170.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.97. Anheuser Busch Inbev has a 1 year low of $91.70 and a 1 year high of $126.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $14.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.16 billion. Anheuser Busch Inbev had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 14.26%. Anheuser Busch Inbev’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Anheuser Busch Inbev will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 3.6% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 127,464 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $14,014,000 after acquiring an additional 4,415 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Anheuser Busch Inbev during the second quarter worth $232,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 18.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,393 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 130.1% during the first quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Anheuser Busch Inbev during the first quarter worth $209,000. 5.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anheuser Busch Inbev Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Chernigivske, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Klinskoye, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, Sibirskaya Korona, and Skol.

