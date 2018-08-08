Anheuser Busch Inbev (BUD) Rating Increased to Buy at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BUD. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $122.00 price target on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $127.00 price target on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Anheuser Busch Inbev presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $123.04.
Anheuser Busch Inbev opened at $100.00 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a market cap of $170.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.97. Anheuser Busch Inbev has a 1 year low of $91.70 and a 1 year high of $126.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 3.6% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 127,464 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $14,014,000 after acquiring an additional 4,415 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Anheuser Busch Inbev during the second quarter worth $232,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 18.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,393 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 130.1% during the first quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Anheuser Busch Inbev during the first quarter worth $209,000. 5.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Anheuser Busch Inbev Company Profile
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Chernigivske, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Klinskoye, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, Sibirskaya Korona, and Skol.
