Andeavor Logistics (ANDX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Andeavor Logistics (NYSE:ANDX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $557.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.61 million. Andeavor Logistics had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 15.88%. Andeavor Logistics’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS.
ANDX stock opened at $47.55 on Tuesday. Andeavor Logistics has a 1 year low of $40.66 and a 1 year high of $55.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.39.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 3rd will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 2nd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.66%. This is a positive change from Andeavor Logistics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Andeavor Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 164.14%.
Andeavor Logistics Company Profile
Andeavor Logistics LP operates as a diversified midstream company in the United States. The Terminalling and Transportation segment comprises the Northwest Products Pipeline, including a regulated common carrier products pipeline running from Salt Lake City, Utah to Spokane, Washington and a jet fuel pipeline to the Salt Lake City International Airport; a regulated common carrier refined products pipeline system connecting its refinery to its terminals in Anchorage, Alaska; tankage and related equipment at the refinery; and crude oil and refined products terminals and storage facilities in the western, and southwest and midwestern U.S.
