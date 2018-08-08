Analyzing Scor (SCRYY) and Prudential Public (PUK)

Scor (OTCMKTS: SCRYY) and Prudential Public (NYSE:PUK) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Scor and Prudential Public’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scor $15.00 billion 0.50 $323.26 million $0.17 22.74 Prudential Public $111.53 billion 0.53 $4.25 billion $3.74 12.15

Prudential Public has higher revenue and earnings than Scor. Prudential Public is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Scor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Scor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of Prudential Public shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Scor has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prudential Public has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Scor pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Prudential Public pays an annual dividend of $1.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Scor pays out 88.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Prudential Public pays out 46.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Scor and Prudential Public, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scor 1 3 1 0 2.00 Prudential Public 1 2 0 0 1.67

Profitability

This table compares Scor and Prudential Public’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scor 1.94% 4.42% 0.63% Prudential Public N/A N/A N/A

About Scor

SCOR SE provides life and non-life reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life segments. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property and casualty treaties; specialty treaties, including credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, space, marine, engineering, agriculture risks, and alternative solutions; business solutions; business ventures and partnerships; and direct insurance products on a business-to-business basis. The SCOR Global Life segment provides life reinsurance products, including protection for mortality, morbidity, behavioral risks, disability, long-term care, critical illness, medical, and personal accident. This segment also provides financial solutions that combine traditional life reinsurance with financial components and provide liquidity, balance sheet, solvency, and income improvements to clients; longevity solutions that include products covering the risk of negative deviation from expected results due to the insured or annuitant living longer than assumed in the pricing of insurance covers provided by insurers or pension funds; and distribution solutions. In addition, the company is involved in the asset management business. SCOR SE was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About Prudential Public

Prudential plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business and mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services. It also provides fixed annuities, such as fixed interest rate, and fixed index and immediate annuities; variable annuities; and institutional products comprising guaranteed investment contracts and funding agreements. In addition, the company offers savings and investment solutions; and unit-linked and collective investments, as well as corporate pension services that include auto-enrolment services. Further, it provides long-term products, which comprise pension products and annuities; investment bonds; with-profits savings and protection products; level, fixed increase, and RPI annuities; onshore and offshore bonds; and pension and flexi-income drawdown products, including corporate, individual pension, and flexi-access drawdown products. The company offers its products and services through an agency sales force together with various banks, brokers, local partners, independent insurance agents, independent broker-dealers, regional broker-dealers, warehouses, credit unions, and other financial institutions. Prudential plc was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

