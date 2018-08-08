Analyzing Qudian (QD) and On Deck Capital (ONDK)

Qudian (NYSE: QD) and On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Qudian and On Deck Capital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qudian $733.96 million 3.22 $332.67 million $1.09 6.58 On Deck Capital $350.95 million 1.85 -$11.53 million ($0.16) -54.75

Qudian has higher revenue and earnings than On Deck Capital. On Deck Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Qudian, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Qudian and On Deck Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qudian N/A N/A N/A On Deck Capital -0.69% 1.03% 0.26%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Qudian and On Deck Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qudian 0 2 5 0 2.71 On Deck Capital 1 6 0 0 1.86

Qudian presently has a consensus price target of $17.33, indicating a potential upside of 141.75%. On Deck Capital has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential downside of 31.51%. Given Qudian’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Qudian is more favorable than On Deck Capital.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.6% of Qudian shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.5% of On Deck Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 21.4% of On Deck Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Qudian beats On Deck Capital on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Qudian

Qudian Inc. provides online small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. It uses big data-enabled technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers cash credit products, such as cash short-term unsecured lines of credit, which are distributed in digital form; and merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on installment basis, as well as budget auto financing products. Qudian Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About On Deck Capital

On Deck Capital, Inc. operates an online platform for small business lending in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers term loans and lines of credit. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

