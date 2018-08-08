Analyzing People’s United Financial (PBCT) and Western New England Bancorp (WNEB)

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ: PBCT) and Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares People’s United Financial and Western New England Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio People’s United Financial $1.66 billion 3.90 $337.20 million $1.04 17.83 Western New England Bancorp $82.54 million 3.90 $12.32 million $0.50 21.50

People’s United Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Western New England Bancorp. People’s United Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Western New England Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for People’s United Financial and Western New England Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score People’s United Financial 1 4 2 0 2.14 Western New England Bancorp 0 3 1 0 2.25

People’s United Financial currently has a consensus target price of $20.07, suggesting a potential upside of 8.26%. Western New England Bancorp has a consensus target price of $11.63, suggesting a potential upside of 8.14%. Given People’s United Financial’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe People’s United Financial is more favorable than Western New England Bancorp.

Dividends

People’s United Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Western New England Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. People’s United Financial pays out 67.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Western New England Bancorp pays out 32.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. People’s United Financial has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years. People’s United Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility & Risk

People’s United Financial has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Western New England Bancorp has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares People’s United Financial and Western New England Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets People’s United Financial 23.24% 7.57% 0.95% Western New England Bancorp 14.08% 6.45% 0.77%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.6% of People’s United Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.8% of Western New England Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of People’s United Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of Western New England Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

People’s United Financial beats Western New England Bancorp on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering services. This segment also provides equipment financing; cash management, correspondent banking, and municipal banking services; and institutional trust, corporate trust, private banking, and insurance services. The Retail Banking segment offers consumer lending, including residential mortgage and home equity lending; and consumer deposit gathering services. This segment also provides brokerage, financial advisory, investment management, life insurance, and non-institutional trust services. In addition, the company offers online banking, investment trading, and telephone banking services. It operates through a network of 403 branches, including 147 full-service stop and shop supermarket branches located in Connecticut, southeastern New York, Massachusetts, Vermont, Maine, and New Hampshire, as well as 598 ATMs. People's United Financial, Inc. was founded in 1842 and is headquartered in Bridgeport, Connecticut.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides community banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including time deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, demand accounts, and interest bearing checking accounts. It also offers commercial and industrial loans comprising business installment loans, vehicle and equipment financing, lines of credit, and other commercial loans; commercial real estate loans to finance the purchase of apartment buildings, business properties, and multi-family investment properties; construction loans to the developers of commercial and residential properties; residential real estate loans and originations; home equity loans; and consumer loans. In addition, the company provides complementary commercial products and services consisting of commercial deposit accounts, cash management services, Internet banking, sweep accounts, ATM network, and night deposit services; and invests in government-sponsored enterprise debt securities and municipal bonds. It operates a network of 21 banking offices located in Agawam, Chicopee, Feeding Hills, East Longmeadow, Holyoke, Ludlow, South Hadley, Southwick, Springfield, Ware, West Springfield, and Westfield, Massachusetts, Granby and Enfield, and Connecticut. The company was formerly known as Westfield Financial, Inc. and changed its name to Western New England Bancorp, Inc. in October 2016. Western New England Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Westfield, Massachusetts.

