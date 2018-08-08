Analyzing CVR Refining (CVRR) and Phillips 66 (PSX)

CVR Refining (NYSE: CVRR) and Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for CVR Refining and Phillips 66, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CVR Refining 1 5 2 0 2.13 Phillips 66 2 9 7 0 2.28

CVR Refining presently has a consensus price target of $20.25, suggesting a potential downside of 4.03%. Phillips 66 has a consensus price target of $111.89, suggesting a potential downside of 8.82%. Given CVR Refining’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CVR Refining is more favorable than Phillips 66.

Dividends

CVR Refining pays an annual dividend of $2.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.5%. Phillips 66 pays an annual dividend of $3.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. CVR Refining pays out 440.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Phillips 66 pays out 73.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Phillips 66 has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CVR Refining and Phillips 66’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CVR Refining $5.66 billion 0.55 $88.80 million $0.60 35.17 Phillips 66 $104.62 billion 0.54 $5.11 billion $4.38 28.02

Phillips 66 has higher revenue and earnings than CVR Refining. Phillips 66 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CVR Refining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

CVR Refining has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Phillips 66 has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CVR Refining and Phillips 66’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CVR Refining 4.94% 18.39% 10.45% Phillips 66 5.34% 12.87% 6.05%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.5% of CVR Refining shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.6% of Phillips 66 shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Phillips 66 shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Phillips 66 beats CVR Refining on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

CVR Refining Company Profile

CVR Refining, LP operates as an independent petroleum refiner and marketer of transportation fuels in the United States. The company owns and operates a complex full coking medium-sour crude oil refinery in Coffeyville, Kansas; and a complex crude oil refinery in Wynnewood, Oklahoma. It also controls and operates logistics assets, including approximately 570 miles of owned and leased pipelines; approximately 130 crude oil transports; a network of crude oil gathering tank farms; and approximately 6.4 million barrels of owned and leased crude oil storage capacity, as well as approximately 4.6 million barrels of combined refined products and feedstocks storage capacity. In addition, the company owns 170,000 barrels per day pipeline system that transports crude oil from Broome Station facility to Coffeyville refinery; approximately 1.5 million barrels of crude oil storage capacity, which supports the gathering system and Coffeyville refinery; approximately 0.9 million barrels of crude oil storage capacity at Wynnewood refinery; and approximately 1.5 million barrels of crude oil storage capacity in Cushing, Oklahoma, as well as leases crude oil storage capacity of approximately 2.3 million barrels in Cushing and approximately 0.2 million barrels in Duncan, Oklahoma. CVR Refining GP, LLC operates as the general partner of CVR Refining, LP. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Sugar Land, Texas. CVR Refining, LP is a subsidiary of CVR Energy, Inc.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks, delivers refined products to market, and provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, and markets natural gas liquids, exports LPG, and provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas. The Chemicals segment manufactures and markets ethylene and other olefin products; aromatics and styrenics products, such as benzene, styrene, paraxylene, and cyclohexane, as well as polystyrene; and various specialty chemical products, including organosulfur chemicals, solvents, catalysts, drilling chemicals, and mining chemicals. The Refining segment buys, sells, and refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products comprising gasolines, distillates, and aviation fuels at 13 refineries primarily in the United States and Europe. The M&S segment purchases for resale and markets refined petroleum products consisting of gasolines, distillates, and aviation fuels primarily in the United States and Europe. It also manufactures and sells specialty products, such as petroleum coke products, waxes, solvents, and polypropylene. In addition, this segment generates electricity and provides merchant power into the Texas market. Phillips 66 was founded in 1875 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

