Analyzing BE Semiconductor Industrs (BESIY) and Oclaro (OCLR)

Oclaro (NASDAQ: OCLR) and BE Semiconductor Industrs (OTCMKTS:BESIY) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Oclaro and BE Semiconductor Industrs, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oclaro 0 10 4 0 2.29 BE Semiconductor Industrs 0 0 0 0 N/A

Oclaro presently has a consensus price target of $9.39, suggesting a potential upside of 5.23%. Given Oclaro’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Oclaro is more favorable than BE Semiconductor Industrs.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Oclaro and BE Semiconductor Industrs’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oclaro $600.97 million 2.53 $127.85 million $0.75 11.89 BE Semiconductor Industrs $669.63 million 2.79 $195.53 million N/A N/A

BE Semiconductor Industrs has higher revenue and earnings than Oclaro.

Profitability

This table compares Oclaro and BE Semiconductor Industrs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oclaro 19.60% 17.65% 13.93% BE Semiconductor Industrs 28.70% 43.88% 21.77%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.2% of Oclaro shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Oclaro shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of BE Semiconductor Industrs shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Oclaro has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BE Semiconductor Industrs has a beta of 2.15, suggesting that its share price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

BE Semiconductor Industrs pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.3%. Oclaro does not pay a dividend.

Summary

BE Semiconductor Industrs beats Oclaro on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oclaro

Oclaro, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets optical components, modules, and subsystems for the long-haul, metro, and data center markets worldwide. The company's products generate, detect, combine, and separate light signals in optical communications networks. It offers client side transceivers, including pluggable transceivers; line side transceivers; tunable laser transmitters, such as discrete lasers and co-packaged laser modulators; lithium niobate modulators to manipulate the phase or the amplitude of an optical signal; transponder modules for transmitter and receiver functions; and discrete lasers and receivers for metro and long-haul applications. The company markets its products through direct sales force, as well as through sales representatives and resellers. It serves network equipment manufacturers of telecommunications and datacom systems, and hyperscale data center operators. The company was formerly known as Bookham, Inc. and changed its name to Oclaro, Inc. in April 2009. Oclaro, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About BE Semiconductor Industrs

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and services semiconductor assembly equipment for the semiconductor and electronics industries worldwide. The company's principal products include die attach equipment, such as single chips, multi chips, multi modules, flip chips, TCB and eWLB die bonding systems, and die sorting systems; and packaging equipment comprising conventional, ultra thin, and wafer level molding, as well as trim and form, and singulation systems. Its principal products also comprise plating equipment consisting of tin, copper, and precious metal plating systems, as well as related process chemicals; and tooling, conversion kits, spare parts, and other services. The company provides its products primarily to chip manufacturers, assembly subcontractors, and electronics and industrial companies. BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duiven, the Netherlands.

