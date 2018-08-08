Analyzing Atossa Genetics (ATOS) & SeaSpine (SPNE)

Atossa Genetics (NASDAQ: ATOS) and SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Atossa Genetics and SeaSpine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atossa Genetics N/A -186.36% -145.47% SeaSpine -21.75% -27.65% -21.65%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Atossa Genetics and SeaSpine, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atossa Genetics 0 0 1 0 3.00 SeaSpine 0 0 5 0 3.00

Atossa Genetics currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 320.17%. SeaSpine has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 36.05%. Given Atossa Genetics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Atossa Genetics is more favorable than SeaSpine.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Atossa Genetics and SeaSpine’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atossa Genetics N/A N/A -$8.12 million N/A N/A SeaSpine $131.81 million 1.48 -$32.11 million ($2.58) -5.13

Atossa Genetics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SeaSpine.

Risk and Volatility

Atossa Genetics has a beta of 3.35, suggesting that its share price is 235% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SeaSpine has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.7% of Atossa Genetics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.1% of SeaSpine shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Atossa Genetics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.5% of SeaSpine shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Atossa Genetics

Atossa Genetics Inc. a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and sale of novel therapeutics and delivery methods for the treatment of breast cancer and other breast conditions in the United States. The company is conducting a Phase 2 clinical study using microcatheters to deliver fulvestrant as a potential treatment of ductal carcinoma in situ and breast cancer; and a pharmaceutical program under development is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, as well as treatment for breast density and other breast health conditions. It offers ForeCYTE Breast Aspirator and FullCYTE Breast Aspirator, which collects specimens of nipple aspirate fluid (NAF)for cytological testing at a laboratory; and a transport kit to assist with the packaging and transport of NAF samples to a laboratory, as well as manufactures and sells various medical devices primarily consisting of tools to assist breast surgeons. Atossa Genetics Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About SeaSpine

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical regions of the spine. Its orthobiologics products include demineralized bone matrices, collagen ceramic matrices, demineralized cancellous allograft bone products, and synthetic bone void fillers to enhance bone fusion rates in a range of orthopedic surgeries, including spine, hip, and extremities procedures. The company offers orthobiologics products in various forms, such as putties, pastes, strips, and resorbable mesh. Its spinal implant portfolio comprises products for spinal decompression, alignment, and stabilization that are used to facilitate fusion in minimally invasive, complex, deformity, and degenerative procedures. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

