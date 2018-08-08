Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Taylor Wimpey (TW)

Taylor Wimpey (LON: TW) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/1/2018 – Taylor Wimpey had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 210 ($2.72) price target on the stock.

8/1/2018 – Taylor Wimpey had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 246 ($3.18) to GBX 244 ($3.16). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/31/2018 – Taylor Wimpey had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

7/31/2018 – Taylor Wimpey had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

7/25/2018 – Taylor Wimpey is now covered by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 210 ($2.72) price target on the stock.

Shares of Taylor Wimpey stock traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 171.80 ($2.22). The company had a trading volume of 8,646,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,200,000. Taylor Wimpey plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 173 ($2.24) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 211.90 ($2.74).

Get Taylor Wimpey plc alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 4th will be paid a GBX 2.44 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 4th.

In other Taylor Wimpey news, insider Angela Ann Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 201 ($2.60) per share, with a total value of £10,050 ($13,009.71). Also, insider Kevin S. Beeston sold 550,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 201 ($2.60), for a total value of £1,105,500 ($1,431,067.96).

Taylor Wimpey plc operates as a homebuilding company in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds various homes, such as one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. The company was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.