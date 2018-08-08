Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Nabriva Therapeutics (NBRV)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NBRV) recently:

8/1/2018 – Nabriva Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Nabriva Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the research and development of new medicines to treat serious bacterial infections, with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Nabriva Therapeutics’ medicinal chemistry expertise has enabled targeted discovery of novel pleuromutilins, including both intravenous and oral formulations. Nabriva Therapeutics’ lead product candidate, lefamulin, is a novel semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic with the potential to be the first-in-class available for systemic administration in humans. The company believes that lefamulin is the first antibiotic with a novel mechanism of action to have reached late-stage clinical development in more than a decade. Nabriva has announced positive topline data for lefamulin from the first of its two global, registrational Phase 3 clinical trials evaluating lefamulin in patients with moderate to severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP). “

7/25/2018 – Nabriva Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “Nabriva announced plans to acquire Zavante, a private company developing IV fosfomycin (Contepo) for the U.S. market. Zavante shareholders will receive 8.2M shares of NBRV stock and up to $97.5M in milestone payments (cash or shares) if certain regulatory/ commercial milestones are met. Although we have modest expectations for new IV antibiotics like Contepo in the hospital Gram- negative space, we believe the transaction is a net positive for Nabriva. No additional commercial infrastructure is needed beyond what is already planned for lefamulin. Zavante announced Phase 3 results 505(b)(2) submission is expected 4Q18. BUY. We recognize Nabriva needs cash, but believe lefamulin is a substantially underappreciated asset that will be relevant outside the challenging hospital setting.””

7/19/2018 – Nabriva Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Nabriva Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the research and development of new medicines to treat serious bacterial infections, with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Nabriva Therapeutics’ medicinal chemistry expertise has enabled targeted discovery of novel pleuromutilins, including both intravenous and oral formulations. Nabriva Therapeutics’ lead product candidate, lefamulin, is a novel semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic with the potential to be the first-in-class available for systemic administration in humans. The company believes that lefamulin is the first antibiotic with a novel mechanism of action to have reached late-stage clinical development in more than a decade. Nabriva has announced positive topline data for lefamulin from the first of its two global, registrational Phase 3 clinical trials evaluating lefamulin in patients with moderate to severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP). “

7/18/2018 – Nabriva Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Nabriva Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the research and development of new medicines to treat serious bacterial infections, with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Nabriva Therapeutics’ medicinal chemistry expertise has enabled targeted discovery of novel pleuromutilins, including both intravenous and oral formulations. Nabriva Therapeutics’ lead product candidate, lefamulin, is a novel semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic with the potential to be the first-in-class available for systemic administration in humans. The company believes that lefamulin is the first antibiotic with a novel mechanism of action to have reached late-stage clinical development in more than a decade. Nabriva has announced positive topline data for lefamulin from the first of its two global, registrational Phase 3 clinical trials evaluating lefamulin in patients with moderate to severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP). “

Shares of NBRV opened at $2.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $121.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.55. Nabriva Therapeutics PLC – has a 1 year low of $2.36 and a 1 year high of $14.10.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 million. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 600.34% and a negative return on equity of 79.30%. research analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics PLC – will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nabriva Therapeutics news, General Counsel Robert Crotty purchased 10,000 shares of Nabriva Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.48 per share, with a total value of $44,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Daniel D. Burgess purchased 36,000 shares of Nabriva Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 68,660 shares of company stock worth $238,711 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NBRV. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $5,188,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 154.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 453,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 274,709 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,091,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $371,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $637,000. 52.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of anti-infective agents to treat infections in humans. The company focuses on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, which is in Phase III clinical trials in intravenous and oral formulations for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection.

