Analysts Set Theravance Biopharma Inc (TBPH) PT at $41.33

Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.33.

TBPH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Theravance Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Leerink Swann set a $31.00 target price on Theravance Biopharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $55.00 target price on Theravance Biopharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th.

Get Theravance Biopharma alerts:

NASDAQ:TBPH traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.69. The stock had a trading volume of 368,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,262. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.80. Theravance Biopharma has a one year low of $21.27 and a one year high of $35.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.52, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.95.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $23.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 million. Theravance Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 261.70% and a negative net margin of 640.07%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Theravance Biopharma will post -4.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Theravance Biopharma news, EVP Bradford J. Shafer sold 14,040 shares of Theravance Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $336,538.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,195,776.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradford J. Shafer sold 10,140 shares of Theravance Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $244,272.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,324 shares in the company, valued at $3,211,775.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,180 shares of company stock valued at $823,711 in the last 90 days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $419,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the period. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes human therapeutics. The company offers VIBATIV (telavancin), a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with infections due to Staphylococcus aureus and other Gram-positive bacteria.

See Also: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.