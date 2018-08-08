Analysts Set Superdry PLC (SDRY) PT at $1,840.00

Superdry PLC (LON:SDRY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,840 ($23.82).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SDRY shares. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Superdry from GBX 1,990 ($25.76) to GBX 1,430 ($18.51) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Superdry in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Superdry in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Superdry from GBX 1,900 ($24.60) to GBX 1,400 ($18.12) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th.

In related news, insider Penny Hughes bought 1,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,212 ($15.69) per share, for a total transaction of £14,907.60 ($19,297.86).

Superdry traded up GBX 15 ($0.19), reaching GBX 1,200 ($15.53), during trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 131,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,951. Superdry has a 1-year low of GBX 1,438 ($18.61) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,102 ($27.21).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 11th will be paid a GBX 25 ($0.32) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 11th. This is a positive change from Superdry’s previous dividend of $21.90.

About Superdry

Superdry Plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. The Retail segment operates stores, concessions, and various Internet sites, which sell company's own brand and third party clothing, footwear, and accessories.

