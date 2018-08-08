Analysts Set Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (SBRA) Price Target at $22.11

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.11.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th.

Sabra Health Care REIT traded up $0.04, reaching $22.28, during trading on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 12,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,307,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 1-year low of $15.77 and a 1-year high of $23.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.70.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 39.69%. The business had revenue of $166.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.90 million. equities research analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goodwin Daniel L acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the second quarter valued at $207,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the first quarter valued at $236,000. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 34.3% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 3,807 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the first quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the first quarter valued at $331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

As of March 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 515 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 380 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 89 Senior Housing communities (?Senior Housing – Leased?), (iii) 24 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (?Senior Housing – Managed?) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), five assets held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 21 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) two mortgage loans, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan, (iv) one pre-development loan and (v) 15 other loans), 13 preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

