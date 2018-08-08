Analysts Set Paragon Banking Group PLC (PAG) Price Target at $511.40

Shares of Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 511.40 ($6.62).

Several research firms recently commented on PAG. Shore Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Paragon Banking Group from GBX 515 ($6.67) to GBX 570 ($7.38) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Peel Hunt lifted their target price on shares of Paragon Banking Group from GBX 510 ($6.60) to GBX 550 ($7.12) and gave the stock an “add” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 452 ($5.85) target price on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.41) target price on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Thursday, June 21st.

LON:PAG opened at GBX 494.60 ($6.40) on Friday. Paragon Banking Group has a one year low of GBX 400.30 ($5.18) and a one year high of GBX 555.99 ($7.20).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 5th were issued a GBX 5.50 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 5th. This represents a yield of 1.08%.

About Paragon Banking Group

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.

