Analysts Set ONEX Co. (ONEX) PT at $105.00

Shares of ONEX Co. (TSE:ONEX) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$105.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ONEX from C$107.00 to C$108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of ONEX from C$107.00 to C$108.00 in a research note on Monday, May 14th.

Shares of ONEX traded up C$0.57, hitting C$94.79, on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 77,183 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,291. ONEX has a 52 week low of C$85.60 and a 52 week high of C$102.44.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

