Analysts Set NetGear, Inc. (NTGR) PT at $67.67

Shares of NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.67.

Several research analysts have commented on NTGR shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NetGear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of NetGear in a research report on Friday, April 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of NetGear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. BWS Financial upped their target price on shares of NetGear from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetGear from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th.

NASDAQ NTGR traded up $0.75 on Friday, hitting $66.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,899. NetGear has a one year low of $44.10 and a one year high of $78.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51 and a beta of 1.99.

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. NetGear had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $366.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. NetGear’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that NetGear will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michael A. Werdann sold 10,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.78, for a total value of $773,625.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,457,977.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Patrick Cs Lo sold 13,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total transaction of $847,639.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,573 shares of company stock valued at $3,634,788. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NetGear in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NetGear by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,858 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of NetGear in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of NetGear in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetGear by 390.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares during the period.

About NetGear

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Arlo, Connected Home, and SMB. The Arlo segment offers internet-connected products for consumers and businesses that provide security and safety.

