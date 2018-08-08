Analysts Set JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Price Target at $116.79

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $119.52.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “$111.53” rating and issued a $127.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd.

JPM stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $116.92. The company had a trading volume of 376,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,635,285. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $88.08 and a 12-month high of $119.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 5th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 32.61%.

In other news, Director Chase & Co Jpmorgan acquired 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,000.00 per share, for a total transaction of $22,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd A. Combs acquired 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $114.61 per share, for a total transaction of $1,489,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,277 shares in the company, valued at $2,094,726.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hyman Charles D grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% during the second quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 98,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,219,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Markston International LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the second quarter. Markston International LLC now owns 151,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 30.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 249,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,024,000 after acquiring an additional 58,006 shares in the last quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.1% during the second quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

