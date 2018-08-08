Analysts Set Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) Price Target at $46.39

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.39.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CATY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 20th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp to $43.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, COO Irwin Wong sold 6,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $275,587.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 64.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,548 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems increased its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 29.2% during the second quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 7,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Institutional investors own 68.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CATY stock opened at $41.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52 week low of $34.00 and a 52 week high of $45.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.32.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 31.65% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $147.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

