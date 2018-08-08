Analysts Set B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS) Price Target at $33.63

Shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.71.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised B&G Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on B&G Foods in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of B&G Foods by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 664,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,860,000 after acquiring an additional 55,197 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of B&G Foods by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 257,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,707,000 after acquiring an additional 4,242 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of B&G Foods by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $403,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of B&G Foods by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,387,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,484,000 after acquiring an additional 33,821 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B&G Foods traded down $0.55, reaching $30.50, during midday trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat . 21,132 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 779,883. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 1.31. B&G Foods has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $39.75.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $388.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.91 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that B&G Foods will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.62%.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

