Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Mercadolibre (MELI)

8/1/2018 – Mercadolibre was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/31/2018 – Mercadolibre was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “MercadoLibre continues to hurt by mounting expenses, interest accrual on convertible bonds and increase in income tax. Further, growing investments in customer services and consumer acquisition, free shipping and branding remains a major concern. Although these investments will continue to drive traffic and conversions on MercadoLibre’s platform, but they pose a huge risk to margin expansion. Nevertheless, we note that the company commands a dominant position in the Latin American e-commerce market with strong Mercado Puntos and MercadoPago. However, rising competition from e-commerce giants remains a headwind for its market position. Also, estimates have been going down ahead of the company’s Q2 earnings release. The company has a negative record of earnings surprises in recent quarters. Notably, the stock has underperformed the industry it belongs to over a year.”

7/31/2018 – Mercadolibre had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies to $376.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/25/2018 – Mercadolibre was given a new $400.00 price target on by analysts at KeyCorp. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

7/20/2018 – Mercadolibre was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/17/2018 – Mercadolibre had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $350.00 to $365.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/16/2018 – Mercadolibre had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $380.00 to $425.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/16/2018 – Mercadolibre was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “MercadoLibre’s growing number of confirmed registered users continues to drive the top-line growth. Moreover, the company commands a dominant position in the Latin American e-commerce market with strong Mercado Puntos and MercadoPago. Further, the company remains optimistic on its continued investments in customer services and consumer acquisition, free shipping and branding. These will continue to drive traffic and conversions on MercadoLibre’s platform. However, rising competition from e-commerce giants remains a headwind for its market position. Further, mounting expenses, interest accrual on convertible bonds and increase in income tax poses serious threat to its profitability. Notably, the stock has underperformed the industry it belongs to over a year.”

7/10/2018 – Mercadolibre was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/25/2018 – Mercadolibre was upgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $350.00 price target on the stock.

6/8/2018 – Mercadolibre was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

MELI stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Monday, reaching $342.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,990. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of 135.57 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Mercadolibre Inc has a 1 year low of $217.06 and a 1 year high of $417.91.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.73). The firm had revenue of $320.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.15 million. Mercadolibre had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a positive return on equity of 13.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Mercadolibre Inc will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Meyer Malka acquired 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $301.40 per share, for a total transaction of $4,973,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $514,791.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 34,726 shares of company stock valued at $10,451,306. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 1.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercadolibre in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 109,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,672,000 after acquiring an additional 23,884 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,844,000 after acquiring an additional 17,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Mercadolibre in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,946,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc hosts online commerce platforms in Latin America. It offers MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce service for businesses and individuals to list items and conduct their sales and purchases online in a fixed-price or auction-based format. The company's Marketplace platform enables commerce through online classifieds for motor vehicles, vessels, aircraft, services, and real estate; and Internet users to browse through various products that are listed on its Website and to register with MercadoLibre to list and purchase items and services.

