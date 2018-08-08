Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Humana (HUM)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Humana (NYSE: HUM):

8/2/2018 – Humana had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $362.00 to $365.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/2/2018 – Humana had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They now have a $350.00 price target on the stock.

8/2/2018 – Humana had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $318.00 price target on the stock.

8/2/2018 – Humana had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. They now have a $355.00 price target on the stock.

8/2/2018 – Humana had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $338.00 to $375.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/2/2018 – Humana had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $356.00 to $372.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/12/2018 – Humana is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “overweight” rating and a $362.00 price target on the stock.

7/6/2018 – Humana had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from $326.00 to $350.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/4/2018 – Humana was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/25/2018 – Humana had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $328.00 to $355.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of HUM traded up $0.84 on Monday, reaching $324.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Humana Inc has a twelve month low of $231.90 and a twelve month high of $327.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.93.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.17. Humana had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $14.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.49 EPS. analysts expect that Humana Inc will post 14.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Humana news, insider Jody L. Bilney sold 27,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.46, for a total value of $8,415,698.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,514,176.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 11,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.40, for a total transaction of $3,433,519.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,366.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 85,784 shares of company stock worth $25,953,862 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Humana in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Humana by 448.7% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Humana in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Humana by 2,984.6% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 401 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in Humana by 24,611.8% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 184,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 183,358 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail; Group and Specialty; Healthcare Services; and Individual Commercial. The Retail segment offers Medicare and supplemental benefit plans to individuals or through group accounts.

