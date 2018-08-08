Analysts Offer Predictions for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc’s FY2018 Earnings (JEC)

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) – KeyCorp boosted their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report issued on Monday, August 6th. KeyCorp analyst T. Afzal now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $4.33 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.20. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Jacobs Engineering Group’s FY2019 earnings at $5.20 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.80 EPS.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The construction company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America set a $90.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $74.00 price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (up from $73.00) on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.85.

Shares of NYSE JEC opened at $72.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 12-month low of $49.31 and a 12-month high of $73.90.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JEC. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 7,287 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 220.1% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 30,346 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 20,867 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,779,752 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $282,722,000 after purchasing an additional 491,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 140,521 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,312,000 after purchasing an additional 14,078 shares in the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.10 per share, with a total value of $256,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,883.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Davidson, Jr. sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.95, for a total value of $46,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,357.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.52%.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. It offers project services that include engineering, architectural, interiors, design, planning, and related services, as well as planning, scheduling, procurement, estimating, cost engineering, project accounting and delivery, safety, and other support services.

