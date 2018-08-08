Analysts Offer Predictions for Cheesecake Factory Inc’s Q3 2018 Earnings (CAKE)

Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) – Oppenheimer reduced their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for Cheesecake Factory in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 1st. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $0.59 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.66. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.63 EPS.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $593.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.40 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS.

CAKE has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.25.

Cheesecake Factory opened at $49.57 on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.30. Cheesecake Factory has a fifty-two week low of $38.34 and a fifty-two week high of $60.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. This is a boost from Cheesecake Factory’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is 44.62%.

In other news, VP Debby R. Zurzolo sold 1,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total value of $92,204.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,496 shares of company stock valued at $235,299. Insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAKE. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 328.5% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Darrell & King LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 155.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,687 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 15,887 shares during the period. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 2nd quarter valued at about $279,000.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants in the United States. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of February 28, 2018, it operated 214 company-owned restaurants, including 199 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory brand; 13 restaurants under the Grand Lux Cafe brand; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen brand, as well as 20 The Cheesecake Factory branded restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

