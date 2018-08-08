Analysts Expect Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (SBRA) to Post $0.64 EPS

Analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.64 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.65. Sabra Health Care REIT posted earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will report full year earnings of $2.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $2.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sabra Health Care REIT.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.03). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 39.69%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SBRA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Monday, June 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 9.9% in the first quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 281,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after purchasing an additional 25,331 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,149,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,296,000 after acquiring an additional 72,029 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 326,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,766,000 after acquiring an additional 91,126 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,138,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,462,000 after acquiring an additional 84,007 shares during the period. Finally, Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. grew its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 155,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 53,200 shares during the period. 87.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT traded down $0.20, hitting $22.16, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 846,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,711,002. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Sabra Health Care REIT has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $23.79.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of March 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 515 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 380 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 89 Senior Housing communities (?Senior Housing – Leased?), (iii) 24 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (?Senior Housing – Managed?) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), five assets held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 21 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) two mortgage loans, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan, (iv) one pre-development loan and (v) 15 other loans), 13 preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

