Analysts Expect DexCom, Inc. (DXCM) to Post -$0.10 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) will report ($0.10) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for DexCom’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.29). DexCom posted earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 150%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that DexCom will report full year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.22). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to $0.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover DexCom.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.08. DexCom had a negative return on equity of 7.45% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The company had revenue of $242.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DexCom from $70.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Bank of America boosted their price target on DexCom from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on DexCom from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.19.

In other DexCom news, Director Jay S. Skyler sold 30,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $2,640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,664. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Terrance H. Gregg sold 10,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.90, for a total value of $859,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 511,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,952,796.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,100 shares of company stock valued at $16,472,704 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of DexCom by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 98,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $9,375,000 after buying an additional 35,600 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,455,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 167.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,297 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 120,747 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $11,469,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,170 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $9,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.26. 10,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,209,172. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. DexCom has a 12 month low of $42.62 and a 12 month high of $127.31. The company has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -214.34 and a beta of 0.05.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G5 mobile continuous glucose monitoring system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DexCom (DXCM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.