Analysts Expect Camtek LTD. (CAMT) to Announce $0.14 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Camtek LTD. (NASDAQ:CAMT) will report earnings per share of $0.14 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Camtek’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.15. Camtek posted earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camtek will report full year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.54. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Camtek.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $30.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.50 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 20.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CAMT. Zacks Investment Research raised Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine cut Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. BidaskClub cut Camtek from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Camtek from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.56.

Shares of Camtek traded down $0.05, hitting $9.24, on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 5,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,063. The company has a market capitalization of $310.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54 and a beta of 1.40. Camtek has a one year low of $4.17 and a one year high of $9.55.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAMT. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Camtek by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,213,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,944,000 after acquiring an additional 90,260 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Camtek during the 4th quarter valued at about $485,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Camtek during the 4th quarter valued at about $388,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camtek during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Camtek during the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. 21.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camtek Ltd. provides inspection and metrology solutions for the semiconductor industry in the Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe. The company provides solutions based on its advanced image processing, motion control, material handling, and optics related technologies. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection (AOI) systems that optically inspect and measure various types of semiconductors wafers.

