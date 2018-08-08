Analysts Expect Atlassian Co. PLC (TEAM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $259.40 Million

Analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) will report sales of $259.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Atlassian’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $260.83 million and the lowest is $259.00 million. Atlassian reported sales of $193.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Atlassian will report full-year sales of $1.15 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.45 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.47 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Atlassian.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $243.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.42 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 13.65% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share.

TEAM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the first quarter valued at $103,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Domini Impact Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEAM stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 689,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,262,432. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of -1,088.57, a P/E/G ratio of 76.26 and a beta of 2.44. Atlassian has a one year low of $33.16 and a one year high of $79.82.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides team collaboration and productivity software solutions worldwide. It offers project tracking, content creation and sharing, real-time communication, and service management products to large and small organizations. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; HipChat that provides teams a way to communicate in real-time and share ideas, updates, codes, and files; Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams; Bitbucket, a code management and collaboration product for teams using distributed version control systems; and JIRA Service Desk, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT help desks, and legal and HR teams.

