Analysts’ Downgrades for August, 8th (AWI, BBD, BBSI, BHR, CALA, CBB, CCRC, CELTF, CPRX, CUTR)

Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, August 8th:

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Get Armstrong World Industries Inc alerts:

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI)

was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Braemar Hotel & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

China Customer Relations Centers (NASDAQ:CCRC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “EMCORE Corporation offers a broad portfolio of compound semiconductor- based products for the broadband, fiber optic, satellite and terrestrial solar power markets. EMCORE’s Fiber Optic segment offers optical components, subsystems and systems for high-speed data and telecommunications networks, cable television and fiber-to-the-premises. EMCORE’s Photovoltaic segment provides products for both satellite and terrestrial applications. For satellite applications, EMCORE offers high efficiency Gallium Arsenide solar cells, Covered Interconnect Cells and panels. For terrestrial applications, EMCORE is adapting its high-efficiency GaAs solar cells for use in solar power concentrator systems. “

Global Eagle Entertainment (NASDAQ:ENT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Electro Scientific Industries (NASDAQ:ESIO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Electro Scientific Industries, Inc. designs and manufactures sophisticated products used around the world in electronics manufacturing including: laser manufacturing systems for semiconductor yield improvement; production and test equipment for the manufacture of surface mount ceramic capacitors; laser trim systems for precise electrical tuning of circuits; precision laser and mechanical drilling systems for electronic interconnection; and machine vision systems. The systems enable precise engineering and testing of micron to submicron features in semiconductors, LEDs, multi-layer ceramic capacitors (MLCCs), printed circuit boards (PCBs), flex circuits and other high-value components. ESI’s integrated solutions allow industrial designers and process engineers to control the power of laser light to transform materials in ways that differentiate their consumer electronics, wearable devices, semiconductor circuits and high-precision components for market advantage. “

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Exterran Corporation is involved in compression, production and processing products and services of the oil and natural gas industry. The company’s product lines include natural gas compression, process & treating and production equipment and water treatment solutions. Exterran Corporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:GALT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

MedEquities Realty Trust (NYSE:MRT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

NII (NASDAQ:NIHD) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

New York Times Co Class A (NYSE:NYT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

pdvWireless (NASDAQ:PDVW) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Shutterfly (NASDAQ:SFLY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.